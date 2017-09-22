Bloomingdale Elementary students relocated due to plumbing issue

Bloomingdale Elementary students had to be relocated due to a plumbing issue.

Children and teachers were transferred by bus Friday morning to West Chatham Elementary School.

WTOC is told the transfer went smoothly and Bloomingdale students have been integrated into West Chatham Elementary classes for the day.

Due to the relocation, parents will need to be aware of some changes in dismissal procedures.

School dismissal will occur at the normal Bloomingdale dismissal time.

School bus riders will depart from West Chatham Elementary.

All car riders will be transported back to Bloomingdale Elementary where parents will pick up students at the Gymnasium area.

All walkers will be transported back to Bloomingdale Elementary and dropped off where they will walk home as normal.

After school Pryme-Tyme Services for Bloomingdale students will be provided at the West Chatham Elementary location Friday. Pryme-Tyme students must be picked up from West Chatham Elementary located at 820 Pine Barren Road in Pooler.

District staff is working to resolve the plumbing issue at Bloomingdale Elementary and ensure that the school is safe and fully functional.

