SCMPD asking for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

By Paige Phillips, Digital
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating 13-year-old Brianna Williams who was last seen yesterday on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Williams was wearing black shoes, white shorts, and had a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

