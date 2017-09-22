SCMPD asking for help locating missing 13-year-old girl

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating 13-year-old Brianna Williams who was last seen yesterday on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Williams was wearing black shoes, white shorts, and had a backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

