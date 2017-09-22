Ranked teams in action Friday night; catch the End Zone tonight at 11:30 p.m.

It's another Friday night here in Savannah and that means high school football teams are getting ready to kick off their games.

It should be another fantastic Friday night of high school football as several top teams in our area are back on the field.

That includes the Jenkins Warriors- Jason Cameron's bunch is 5th in the latest Triple A polls. The Warriors travel to Southeast Bulloch for a matchup with the always tough Yellow Jackets.

Not many have been more impressive this season than Wayne County. Ken Cribb's Yellow Jackets are a top ten team in Class Five A. Tonight they make the trip to Blackshear to battle Pierce County.

Screven County and Benedictine remain the cream of the crop in Double A. Both are in region play tonight- as the Gamecocks take on Laney in Augusta- while the top ranked Cadets hit the road to Vidalia.

The Bluffton Bobcats may still be celebrating their double overtime win over rival Hilton Head last Friday night. Tonight they return home to host Whale Branch.

Plus a battle of unbeatens at The Pit- Bacon County is 4-0. The Red Raiders head to Lyons to duke it out with Toombs County. Someone is leaving with a loss

We'll have highlights from those games and many more- over 20 games expected tonight on The End Zone.

