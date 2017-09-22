Good News: Senior Companion Program volunteers honored

Volunteers with the Senior Companion Program recognized for the service to seniors with a special luncheon.

The Senior Companion Program has helped thousands of senior citizens to stay living independently. Volunteers become friends with seniors in need and help them with light errands and companionship.

Today the organization recognized 70 volunteers for their service.

"They continually astound me with their compassion and their caring," said Eileen Pierson, Director, Senior Companion Program. "Story after story that we hear, which I shall say, they are very modest and its difficult to get stories out of them. But when we do, they are just so heart touching. They are givers."

The Elk Lodge sponsored this event so that the Senior Companion Program could give their volunteers the recognition they deserve.

