2 confirmed West Nile virus cases in Beaufort County in August

The Department of Health and Environmental Control confirming eleven human cases of West Nile virus in South Carolina.

Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, last month, there were two confirmed human cases in Beaufort County. Tonight, we are hearing from Mosquito Control about how they are trying to combat the issue.

"We collect the information and the same day, make a decision on where and when we will send our spray trucks or our aircraft, usually within the next 24 to 48 hours," said Gregg Hunt, Beaufort County Mosquito Control Director.

Huntt telling us they haven't seen any West Nile activity in recent weeks. He adds that the effort will continue until the number of complaints goes down.

