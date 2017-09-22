68th annual Coastal Empire Fair being held at Meding Street location

This year's Coastal Empire fair will be held at its usual location on Meding Street.

Billy Covington, the fair manager, telling WTOC the city is giving them a one-month lease for November.

Covington says they were looking at a new location, but couldn't get it ready in time. He also adds next year's location is up in the air.

"We're not sure. Some property at 95 and 204 is what we were exploring but I think all options are open and we'll be searching," said Covington.

With recent shootings involving teens in Savannah, we also asked Covington about security at the fair.

He says security was beefed up four years ago and they also have metal detectors. That after seven people were injured in a shooting at the fair in 2012.

