Transport van ribbon cutting for Humane Society for Greater Savannah

A new and needed tool for the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Today, a ribbon cutting for the organization's transport van. It's actually already been put to use, arriving right before Hurricane Irma to take shelter pets to safety.

The van will help with overpopulation. Now being able to take homeless pets to other areas to be adopted. It's also going to help by expanding services to people and pets who need it.

"What we know for the communities that we serve, transportation is an ongoing issue. So this allows us to bring animals here who might not necessarily have access to these services," said Michelle Thevenin, CEO, Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Funding for the van came from "Fix Georgia Pets" and the Savannah community. The Humane Society tonight wanting to thank everyone who helped make this possible.

