High pressure prevails through sunny weekend

High pressure will prevail through this weekend. The high will weaken and shift inland as Hurricane Maria tracks northward off the Southeast U.S. coast through the first half of next week. A cold front could approach the forecast area late next week.

Saturday starts with patchy fog then partly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with northeast winds ranging from 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will be 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny. Highs will be around 90. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows around 70.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a 20 percent chance of rain.

