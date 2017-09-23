Interfaith volunteers help Savannah nonprofits

Volunteers from an interfaith service organization helped several Savannah nonprofits Saturday.

Congregations in Service is made of people from all different churches and faiths who come together throughout the year to volunteer at places like Savannah's SAFE Shelter for domestic violence survivors and their families.

"This little group [is made of] unsung heroes, you know?" Cheryl Branch, executive director of SAFE Shelter, said. "They go out a couple of times a year to nonprofits. They do different projects, and it's every faith that you can imagine working shoulder to shoulder. Everybody has one common purpose, and that's for the greater good."

From Catholics to Muslims, volunteers worked side by side raking, cutting branches, clipping hedges and bagging excess foliage as they cleared the shelter's gardens.

"As religious people, it is our duty to be a good example of the common people in our society," Wali Kareem, a Muslim Congregations in Service volunteer, said.

Congregations in Service has worked with SAFE shelter for about 10 years, and Branch said upkeep would be costly without their help. As much as it benefits others, volunteers, like Jeanne Zittrauer, said they get something out of the service too.

"I keep coming for the experience of being with people of other faiths as much as I do for the service of the organizations we reach out to.," Zittrauer, a Catholic volunteer, said.

Kareem said, "This is good for the heart."

Branch said she loves the group and what it represents.

"This group, Congregations in Service, they represent what is really good about this community," Branch said.

The group hosts its second day of its fall service weekend Sunday. You can find more details about how to volunteer or donate on the group's website.

