Bluffton Police recover drugs, guns following search warrant

Officers from the Bluffton Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and Strategic Response Team recovered illegal drugs and guns after executing a search warrant on Friday night at a Bluffton residence.

The search warrant came as the result of an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs at 1242 May River Road. Bluffton Police Department's SIU and SRT raided the home, along with the help of the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitors Office Career Criminal Unit.

Officials found evidence of large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and Xanax, along with a .40 caliber handgun and an AR-15 rifle. Detectives also seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

The search warrant comes less than a year after the execution of a similar warrant at the same home, which ended in several narcotics-related arrests.

“We will continue to investigate through tips from the community, as well as intelligence gathered through investigations and work with local, state and federal partners to disrupt and dismantle drug locations within our community”, said Bluffton Police Chief Joseph Manning.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.