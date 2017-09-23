Savannah girl gives back through stuffed animal charity drive

A little girl from Savannah is showing her support for victims who were ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma with a charity drive giving back to children just like herself.

Jenna Peltier is the one behind the Hugs After Hurricanes drive. Jenna and volunteers collected stuffed animals all day on Saturday in Savannah. They're sending them to children all throughout Florida, Texas, and even outside of the US. Jenna's mom says that the little girl saw the devastation on tv and wanted to help.

"She did not like it. It upset her quite a bit," said Christina Peltier. "She wanted to help. The best thing she knew to do and what she knows comforts her is stuffed animals. She asked if she could start doing her own stuffed animals, and then she asked if I could find people to help her."

If you missed today's drive, you can still help out. The mother and daughter still need help shipping the items. They're also accepting more stuffed animals. You can find more information on their Facebook page here.

