Eastside Neighborhood Alliance celebrates fall festival

Churches, city leaders, and community members came together for a fun-filled fall festival on the second official day of the season.

True Light Pentecostal Church, Asbury Memorial UMC, and the Eastside Neighborhood Alliance hosted the event, featuring first responders and city leaders.

The day featured free food and drinks, fun games, and even health screenings.

"It is very important to know who you're living among, and I think a relationship - having that personal relationship when things are going on and things are happening, we'd be able to assist one another" said co-organizer Ernestine Brown.

Brown says the day is really like a family reunion. A big crowd took in all the fun.

