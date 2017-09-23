T.E.A.L. hold annual walk around Lake Mayer

T.E.A.L. (Tell Every Amazing Lady about Ovarian Cancer) held their annual walk on Saturday at Lake Mayer.

The organization began nine years ago in Brooklyn, New York, but is now active all across the country. This is Teal's fourth year here in Savannah. One of T.E.A.L.'s primary objectives is for women to know the symptoms of ovarian cancer since there currently is no accurate screening test. Saturday' s walk was to raise money to educate and create more precise testing.

"We continue to offer free programs and services for men and women who have been affected by ovarian cancer," said Pamela Esposito-Amery, CEO and co-founder of T.E.A.L. "There are a lot of husbands out there and sons out there who might want to talk to someone and have family support, we also offer those services."

More than 100 people came out to take part in the walk on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.