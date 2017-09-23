Big 2nd half leads Windsor Forest past Groves

Maybe it was the short week after a Tuesday night game earlier this week.
Whatever it was, it took Windsor Forest a full half to get themselves going. Once they did though, the Knights weren't going to to be beat.
Windsor Forest trailed Groves 6-0 at halftime, but scored 31 unanswered points after the intermission to earn a 31-6 victory Saturday night at Garden City Stadium.
The Knights improve to 4-1 with the win. They now get a few extra days of rest as their next game has been moved to next Saturday afternoon against Savannah. The Rebels fall to 0-5. They play Beach next Friday night.
