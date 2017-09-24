3-year-old saves family from house fire

A 3-year-old boy saved his family from an early Sunday morning house fire in Thunderbolt.

Ian Gatewood's mom said her 3-year-old son woke up the family when he realized there was a fire, and Ian and the three adults inside escaped the home safely.

Thunderbolt Fire and Police and Southside Fire responded to the house on Bannon Drive, and firefighters rescued three dogs from the burning home. Southside Fire brought one dog to Case Veterinary Hospital for an evaluation, but the other two are in good health and with their owners.

Thunderbolt Fire officials said the fire started in the kitchen, but they do not have an official cause yet.

Family members said they don't know when they will be able to move back into the home.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.