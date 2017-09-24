Hurricane Maria tracks northward off East Coast

High pressure will prevail through this weekend. The high will weaken and shift inland as Hurricane Maria tracks northward off the Southeast U.S. coast through the first half of next week. A cold front will approach the Coastal Empire and Low Country late next week.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy in the evening, then become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Northeast winds will run from 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will range from 5 to 10 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear in the evening, then become partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Northwest winds will blow around 5 mph.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be around 90. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with 20 percent chance of rain. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be around 70 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a 30 percent chance of rain.

