Burton Fire Dept. extinguishes house fire

Firefighters from the Burton Fire District and responded to a call for a house fire in The Bay Mobile Home Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Crews arrived on scene at Shanklin Road to discover flames coming from a single wide mobile home, spreading through brush and grass to a nearby home. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze before it reached any other structures. The fire was contained in 15 minutes, but crews remained on scene for over four hours as they worked to make sure the fire was completely out.

The homeowner was at the house during the fire, but they were not injured. The City of Beaufort Fire Department also assisted fire crews on scene.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, so far in 2017, the fire deaths in South Carolina have already matched the total number of fire deaths in 2016, and have state fire officials concerned. In 2017, the Burton Fire District has responded to 44 building fires, which also includes fires that Burton has assisted neighboring fire departments in extinguishing.

