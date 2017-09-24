One Mt. Vernon college student dead after shooting

Mount Vernon Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the events surrounding a shooting that took the life of a Brewton-Parker college student early on Sunday morning.More >>
Firefighters from the Burton Fire District responded to a call for a house fire in The Bay Mobile Home Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Crews arrived on scene at Shanklin Road to discover flames coming from a single wide mobile home, spreading through brush and grass to a nearby home. Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze
High pressure will prevail through this weekend. The high will weaken and shift inland as Hurricane Maria tracks northward off the Southeast U.S. coast through the first half of next week. A cold front will approach the Coastal Empire and Low Country late next week.
A 3-year-old boy saved his family from an early Sunday morning house fire in Thunderbolt.
