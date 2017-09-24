One Mt. Vernon college student dead after shooting

Mount Vernon Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the events surrounding a shooting that took the life of a Brewton-Parker college student and injured one other at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police have labeled the death as a homicide, saying that the victim died off-campus at 1106 Walker Street. They will release the identity of the victim once the next of kin have been notified

GBI officials say that there was a part at the residence, involving a confrontation between the deceased and the man who shot him. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody. Police are asking for the public's help as they work to identify the shooter.

If anyone has any info please contact the police department in Mt Vernon or GBI Eastman 478-374-6988

