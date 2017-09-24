Statesboro Police investigate Saturday morning shooting - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Statesboro Police investigate Saturday morning shooting

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Dunlap Street early on Saturday morning.

Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

If you have any information to aid in the investigation, please contact Detective Tommy Brown at 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.tipsoft.com.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly