Statesboro Police investigate Saturday morning shooting

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Dunlap Street early on Saturday morning.
Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
If you have any information to aid in the investigation, please contact Detective Tommy Brown at 912.764.9911 or submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.tipsoft.com.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 8086
Savannah GA 31412
(912) 234-1111
publicfile@wtoc.com
(912) 234-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.