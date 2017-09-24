Hurricane Irma benefit concert held in Savannah

Churches in the Savannah area joined together Sunday night to enjoy a musical celebration and help fellow community members.

St. Paul CME Church on Barnard Street hosted the benefit concert raising money for victims of Hurricane Irma. Church leaders spoke about why it's so important for different denominations to come together to help their neighbors in need.

"Because we represent the people. We represent, we are the Christian community. We represent Christ. We represent the wholeness of what we are and we need to do this because Irma certainly has devastated so many different areas in Florida and in this state," said Pastor Wilson Scott, Jr., Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.

All the money raised Sunday night will be donated to the American Red Cross.

