Distinguished Gentleman's ride held in downtown Savannah

Men and women in hundreds of cities around the world, including Savannah, put on their dapper attire to ride through downtown on Sunday.

The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride is an annual motorcycle charity event. It raises money for prostate cancer research and men's mental health. Organizers say it's not just about fundraising, but also about helping to raise awareness and erase stigma.

"If we've got some issue we're not necessarily the best at reaching out for help, so that's what today is all about - to tell people it's alright to reach out and try and get some help; it's alright to tell people there's something wrong," said organizing member, Anthony Deberceny.

This year, the ride partnered with the Movember Foundation - the world's largest men's health organization. Savannah cyclists have raised more than $10,000 so far.

