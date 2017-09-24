Cadets' soccer champs receive their rings

The Benedictine Cadets soccer team knows they won a state title back earlier this year.

On Sunday, it felt real.

The GHSA Class AA boys' soccer state champions received their championship rings Sunday evening in a ceremony at the school. The players were honored and watched a replay of the 4-1 title game victory over Coosa.

For the team, finally putting on their championship rings was special.

"It makes you think about all the hard work you put into it. It's nice to just kind of be able to see what you accomplished," says senior centerback Mason Stoever.

The championship was the first state title for the Cadets' program, and co-coaches Charlie Moore and Jack Turbiville say it happened even sooner than they hoped.

"When I came into the program, our plan was a five-year plan to win the state championship this coming year," Moore says. "We've done it one year early. We feel we have an even better team this year."

The Cadets hope the championship rings will serve as motivation for this year's squad to make it two titles in a row.

"It's something to live up to, but it's something they want," Turbiville says. "It's something they're going to strive for."

That business will be handled in 2018 when the season kicks off in February. For now, the team is just enjoying the new piece of jewelry they can finally wear.

"It's just great seeing it," Stoever says. " I just like looking down at it."