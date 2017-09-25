Police investigate rash of car break-ins in Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a series of car break-ins.

The break-ins have some residents wanting to form neighborhood watch groups. However, police have also gotten word of some people wanting to start an armed coalition, which is raising concern.

Police fear that an armed group would cause more trouble or harm than good. Authorities say they are not trying to deny citizens the right to bear arms, but want them to think reasonably and know how to protect themselves without going too far.

The vehicles that were broken into happened last week and they were left unsecured. According to the RHPD Facebook page, at least three suspects managed to conduct this activity in under 30 minutes.

As a reminder, they say to ensure that valuables are always taken out of your vehicles and secured in your residence. This rule especially goes for firearms.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several subjects in reference to the ongoing investigation.

Any assistance is appreciated and information can be forwarded to Detective Donny Routh at Drouth@richmondhill-ga.gov, or 912.756.5645.

