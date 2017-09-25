Savannah revamps free shuttle service for historic downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's oldest city is revamping its free shuttle service to help visitors get around its downtown historic district.

Savannah plans to roll out its new fare-free shuttle bus routes on Monday. The downtown loop route will pick up and drop off passengers at popular destinations throughout Savannah's historic district. A second route will take passengers to Forsyth Park on the southern edge of the downtown area.

City officials said in a news release that shuttle buses are scheduled to arrive at their designated stops every 10 minutes. The service will run during daytime hours Monday through Sunday.

The decision to redesign Savannah's free shuttle routes came out of a city study aimed at reducing traffic congestion in downtown Savannah.

