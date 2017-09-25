SSU men's basketball faces tough 2017-2018 slate

The Savannah State men's basketball program isn't taking any shortcuts with their non-conference schedule this season.

The Tigers, who released the upcoming season's slate this afternoon, will play seven teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last March in non-conference action this season.

Non-MEAC games include trips to Wichita State, Virginia, Baylor, Cincinnati, and Michigan State. The Shockers and Spartans are expected by many to be top 10 teams in the preseason polls.

The Tigers open the season with a pair of exhibition games against Division II opponents Paine and Ft. Valley State before traveling to face projected Top 25 team Cincinnati on November 10.

SSU returns home for a contest with East Tennessee State on November 13. The Bucs won the Southern Conference Tournament in 2017, and were beaten by Florida in the NCAA Tournament.

After a home contest with Middle Georgia State, the Tigers hit the road for five straight games. That stretch includes contests at 2017 Ohio Valley Conference champion Jacksonville State and Wichita State.

After a two-game home stand, the Tigers will make a short trip down Interstate 16 to battle Georgia Southern in Statesboro on December 9. From there, SSU faces a four-game gauntlet against three NCAA Tournament stalwarts.

The Tigers open the stretch at Texas A&M on December 13. The Aggies went 11-5 in College Station last season. From there, it's off to Baylor on December 17. The Bears reached the Sweet 16 last season.

SSU travels to Virginia on December 19, before facing Michigan State on New Year's Eve.

The Tigers open MEAC play with two consecutive road games beginning January 6 at Coppin State before returning to Savannah for four straight conference contests inside Tiger Arena.

Savannah State will wrap up the regular season March 1 at South Carolina State before the MEAC Tournament in Norfolk, VA beginning March 10.