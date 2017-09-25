Good News: Jenna's Hugs After Hurricanes

One little girl came up with a way to comfort young hurricane victims around the world...and Savannah responded.

"They asked for fuzz and stuffing and ended up with bags and barrels full of love.

"People think about materialistic things, they need clothes, they need shoes and toiletries and first aid and all of the above, but not many people think about the emotional challenges for some of the children,"

Six-year-old Jenna Peltier did when she asked her mother if they could collect animals to send to children displaced by Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria - a form of relief that will reach several states and countries from what turned out to be a popular stuffed animal drive in Savannah on Saturday.

"It's just a wonderful idea and obviously it's become very stressful, and what a neat thing for a young girl to precipitate all this to cause it to happen. It's just very exciting,"

Jenna came up with the idea herself when she heard about children losing homes during the storms and she imagined what it would feel like to be in that situation.

"She knows her comfort and she knows when bad things happen she wants to cuddle something and she just wants to make sure someone else can be cuddled as well,"

They showed up dozens at a time to Jenna's Hugs After Hurricane Drive, giving new meaning to many stuffed animals that might not have been getting much attention anymore.

"I have accumulated a whole bassinet full of them and didn't know what to do with them. This was just a good time to pass on the joy, send some hugs,"

"We've been interested in getting rid of them, but we didn't want to just throw them away. We'd like to have some positive use for them, so this worked out nicely,"

The response to the drive showed Jenna that wanting to help children was a pretty good idea.

"It makes me feel like I'm not just me," she said.

Jenna intends to individually hug each stuffed animal she sends to areas affected by the storms to ensure that it is sent with love.

