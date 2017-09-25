McCracken Middle School remembers 9/11 following Hurricane Irma

The faculty and students at McCracken Middle School finally got a chance to remember the lives lost during September 11th. The administration pushed the program back because of Hurricane Irma, but they say that the remembrance is still important to students.

An impactful performance put together by the school's Visual and Performing Arts Department saw the band and chorus also taking part. For one educator, it was an especially emotional day.

Dance instructor Jennifer Scanlin experienced 9/11 first-hand. She shared that experience with co-workers and students on Monday.

"Hopefully they never experience that, but it's important for them to have that experience," said Scanlin. "I think historically speaking, to bring a personal, first-hand account to them, really can help them understand it a little bit better."

Local first responders were invited to speak to students. They were also presented with home-made cards thanking them for their service.

