Charity golf tournament held for Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation

Local golfers raised money on Monday for the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation.

The foundation provides assistance to families of burn patients who are being treated at the Burn Center in Augusta. The charity golf tournament was started nine years ago by the Over the Sugar Hill Retiree Club as a way to say thank you for all the foundation did to help families following the explosion at the Imperial Sugar Refinery in 2008. This year, 38 teams participated.

"It's a record turnout for the tournament, but it's just nice to have that kind of support from companies that understand how important it is to have that support when a person is in that situation," said Linda McKnight, Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation.

Last year, the tournament raised $12,500 for the Southeastern Firefighters Burn Foundation.

