Police searching for suspect after Brewton-Parker college student killed

Police and GBI agents in Mount Vernon are still interviewing witnesses who can point them to whoever shot and killed a Brewton-Parker college student at a house party off campus.

It happened at a house on the corner of Walker and Lester streets, where a fight ended with gunshots. One young man was killed and another wounded.

Police tape still marks the yard where Stevenson Derival died. The Brewton-Parker student was one of hundreds at the party. Angela Bell couldn't get to her house for all the cars, and she predicted trouble to a neighbor.

"I said 'something's going to happen down there. There are too many kids. There's too much drinking, too much noise, and it's uncontrollable.' As I walked back to my house, I heard the gun go off and heard a young lady screaming," Bell said.

Mount Vernon Police arrived and found Derival dead and another person shot in the hand. Police Chief Calvin Burns says it was no small party.

"There were students there, but also people from surrounding counties there. This neighborhood probably had 200-250 people at this house party," the chief said. "Some of the people at the party say this started as an argument and one thing led to another."

Derival's death came as a shock on the campus. The college's president issued the following statement:

Please pray for the family of Stevenson Derival who passed away early this morning in a tragic off-campus incident. We are all shocked and broken-hearted to see a friend and student whose life held such promise to be cut short in such a devastating way.

The crime also comes as a shock in Mount Vernon.

"When was the last time Mount Vernon had a homicide," we asked the chief.

"Dal, I've been here 12 years and there's only been one," he said.

Chief Burns says he hopes witnesses who saw the shooting, or the argument beforehand, can point them toward a suspect.

Derival was on Brewton Parker's wrestling team.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Mount Vernon Police or the GBI's Eastman office.

