Effingham deputies investigating shooting death on Stillwell Clyo Road

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Stillwell Clyo Road on Sunday. 

Deputies responded to the Goldwire Community Center to find the body of 22-year-old Cameron Anthony Edwards, who died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say at least two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were treated and released. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact ECSO at 912.754.3449.

