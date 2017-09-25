SCCPSS approves 3 weather makeup days

The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has declared official weather makeup days for the district following Hurricane Irma.
The calendar was reviewed for the best available options to ensure the most immediate recovery of lost instruction. Initially, six makeup days were proposed, but after further consideration, an alternate recommendation was made to include three makeup days instead.
The approved weather makeup days include:
For each makeup day, all schools will operate on their regular schedules and students should report at their designated bell time. Board action was taken during a special called meeting of the board this Monday.
