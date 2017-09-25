Richmond Hill residents frustrated with recent car break-ins

Right now, the Savannah Air National Guard base is serving as the main hub and staging area for disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, delivering supplies to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Right now, the Savannah Air National Guard base is serving as the main hub and staging area for disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, delivering supplies to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
New FBI data released in the 'Crime in the United States' annual report shows a decrease in overall crime and an increase in violent crime.More >>
New FBI data released in the 'Crime in the United States' annual report shows a decrease in overall crime and an increase in violent crime.More >>
After years of an almost complete moratorium, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council voted 12 to 1 Monday to open a limited 2017 red snapper fishing season in the South Atlantic. If approved by NOAA Fisheries, the season will likely begin in mid-to late October.More >>
After years of an almost complete moratorium, the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council voted 12 to 1 Monday to open a limited 2017 red snapper fishing season in the South Atlantic. If approved by NOAA Fisheries, the season will likely begin in mid-to late October.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has declared official weather makeup days for the district following Hurricane Irma.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education has declared official weather makeup days for the district following Hurricane Irma.More >>
In August, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach proposed revisiting a potential name change for the Talmadge Bridge, one of Savannah's most recognizable landmarks. Savannah City Council will vote on Thursday to pass a resolution to send a request to the state capital to request that the bridge is re-named. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach is recommending the name be changed from the Talmadge Bridge to The Savannah Bridge. A public forum, organized by former Savannah Ma...More >>
In August, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach proposed revisiting a potential name change for the Talmadge Bridge, one of Savannah's most recognizable landmarks. Savannah City Council will vote on Thursday to pass a resolution to send a request to the state capital to request that the bridge is re-named. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach is recommending the name be changed from the Talmadge Bridge to The Savannah Bridge. A public forum, organized by former Savannah Ma...More >>