Fort Stewart soldiers set to deploy to Puerto Rico to assist with hurricane recovery

Some of the damage in Puerto Rico left behind by Hurricane Maria. (Source: WTOC)

Over a dozen area soldiers will deploy to Puerto Rico Tuesday morning to help with Hurricane Maria response operations.

The soldiers are from Fort Stewart's 63rd Expeditionary Signal Battalion. Military officials tell us 16 to 20 soldiers will be deploying on this mission. The group is going to Fort Buchanan to assist with military and government operations. Their orders include establishing a radio signal and other communication for military and FEMA relief efforts.

Fort Buchanan is a United States Army installation in Puerto Rico. It is located in the metropolitan area of the capital, San Juan.

At this time, it is not known exactly how long the unit will be deployed.

This is not a new type of mission for the group. More recently, elements of this same unit also deployed to Houston, Texas, to assist with similar operations following Hurricane Harvey.

Two C-17 Globemasters arrived at HAAF overnight to start loading equipment. One of the aircraft's left earlier this morning.

The deploying soldiers from Fort Stewart will be bused to Hunter Army Airfield where they will depart for Puerto Rico around 8 a.m. Monday morning. WTOC will be there for the crew’s departure.

