Hurricane Maria weakens as it moves north in Atlantic

An $8.7 million resurfacing project on Interstate 95 is underway.More >>
An $8.7 million resurfacing project on Interstate 95 is underway.More >>
The season for recreational harvest of shellfish in South Carolina's coastal waters is set to begin.More >>
The season for recreational harvest of shellfish in South Carolina's coastal waters is set to begin.More >>
A Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago is set to be executed Tuesday.More >>
A Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law 27 years ago is set to be executed Tuesday.More >>
Over a dozen area soldiers will deploy to Puerto Rico Tuesday morning to help with Hurricane Maria response operations.More >>
Over a dozen area soldiers will deploy to Puerto Rico Tuesday morning to help with Hurricane Maria response operations.More >>
Right now, the Savannah Air National Guard base is serving as the main hub and staging area for disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, delivering supplies to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>
Right now, the Savannah Air National Guard base is serving as the main hub and staging area for disaster relief efforts following Hurricane Maria, delivering supplies to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.More >>