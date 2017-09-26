Tybee calling for volunteers to help rebuild sand dunes

Tybee Island's Beach Task Force and Public Works officials are calling for volunteers to help rebuild the sand dunes damaged by Hurricane Matthew and Irma.

Volunteers will be digging holes and putting up fences as part of the process. The first work day will be this Saturday, Sept. 30, starting at 9 a.m. near Gulick Avenue.

Volunteers are asked to bring post hole diggers. Water will be provided.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.