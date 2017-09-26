FEMA disaster recovery centers offered this week in Chatham, Liberty counties

If you need help following Hurricane Irma, FEMA has set up a couple of disaster recovery centers.

There is a center set up at the Tybee Island YMCA (204 5th St.) all this week. It is open now through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

There is also a center at the Liberty County Community Complex in Midway (9397 E Oglethorpe Hwy.). It is open now through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Please keep in mind that the registration deadline is Nov. 14.

