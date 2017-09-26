SNAP benefits approved for 69 Ga counties following Hurricane Irma

Benefits from Georgia's SNAP have been issued for recipients in 69 Georgia counties who lost food during power outages caused by Hurricane Irma.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service approved the state's request to replace 45-percent of September's benefit allotment for customers living in the 69 counties most affected by the storm.

Several counties were approved around the Coastal Empire. They include Appling, Bacon, Bryan, Emanuel, Glynn, Jeff Davis, Long, McIntosh, Screven, Tattnall, and Wayne counties.

For additional information and to download the Food Loss Replacement Form (Form 841), click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.