New details emerge in Clyo homicide, triple shooting

One man is dead and two women injured after a triple shooting in Effingham County.

Cameron Anthony Edwards, 22, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the Goldwire Community Center on Stilwell Clyo Road Sunday morning, and two 32-year-old women, one from Port Wentworth and one from Columbia, South Carolina, were injured. Effingham County Sheriff's deputies say they were treated for their injuries and released.

According to an Effingham County Sheriff's Office incident report, a deputy was dispatched to the center at 12:42 a.m. Sunday and saw 'approximately 19 vehicles leaving from the area at a high rate of speed.'

The report states that when the deputy arrived, there was a large crowd gathered at the building's front door and several people still fleeing from the scene.

"As I approached the victim lying on the ground in the doorway, it was obvious that he was deceased from gunshot wounds," the deputy reported. "A female was holding the victim's head. I advised her I needed her to get up, and no one could touch the body in an attempt to preserve the crime scene."

The Sheriff's Office impounded two cars after the shooting - a black Kia sedan and black Chevy Tahoe.

The report says the people involved in the shooting were not strangers to one another. Edwards' sister, Chyna, who was originally going to the party with him, says the shooting was unexpected and devastating.

"They took my heart from me, and I don't understand why. That was my best friend, but every time I get up and I look in the mirror, I see him. We look just alike, and that hurts, that I can see him but I can't talk to him. He won't come and talk to me and I just want him to say my name just one more time. I miss my brother so very much," said Chyna Edwards.

The sheriff's office says there are no persons of interest or suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

