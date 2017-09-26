Glynn County Police offer $2,500 reward in hit and run case

Interim Glynn County Police Chief John Powell announced that the department is offering a $2,500 dollar reward on Tuesday for any information that could lead to the arrest of any person(s) who could be responsible for the death of 18-year-old Tashara Culbreath.

Culbreath was found dead on U.S. Hwy 17 around 6:00 a.m. on September 16th, the victim of what police and GBI officials are labeling a "hit and run traffic crash". The Georgia State Patrol's investigation has since revealed that Ms. Culbreath was in the area around 8:30 p.m. the previous evening.

"The Georgia State Patrol, Glynn County Sheriff's Office, and Glynn County Police Department are working collectively to solve this heinous crime," Powell said. He further stated "The Glynn County Police Department is committed to using any means possible to assist the State Patrol in bringing the person or persons responsible for Miss Culbreath's death to justice."

If you have any information regarding the untimely death of Tashara Culbreath, you are encouraged to speak up. You may contact the Georgia State Patrol Post #23 at 912-2642380, the Glynn County Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333, or Inv. David Moore at 912-279-2905.

