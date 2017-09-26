BCSO looking for vehicle stolen from Eagles Point, Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to find a vehicle they say was stolen from Muirfield Drive in Eagles Point, Bluffton.

Investigators say the blue 2012 Ford Escape was parked at the home on Sept. 24 around 9:30 p.m. The victim reported it missing on Sept. 25 at 5:20 a.m. The vehicle was secured and the victim was in possession of the keys.

The Escape's South Carolina tag number is NAM308.

If you have any information regarding the vehicle, please contact SSgt. E. Calendine with BCSO Investigations at 843.255.3427 or the Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

