Hardeeville Police seeking burglary suspects

Police in Hardeeville are looking for a couple of suspects who stole a safe from a business on Hummingbird Lane.

Officers responded to an activated alarm at the Check-N-Go just after 6 a.m. Monday. When they got there, they discovered an open door. Police believe the suspects originally got into the building by cutting a hole through the roof into the men's restroom. Investigators say the thieves used a pry bar to lift the safe far enough off the floor to get a floor jack under it and off the floor mounts.

They got away with the safe, but surveillance video shows that they spent several days in the business or made several trips to and from it. Authorities believe they are two men dressed in all black from head to toe and wearing gloves.

If you have any information or if you saw anything, please contact Detective Crosby with the Hardeeville PD at 843.784.2233 or 843.227.4608.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.