CAT focuses on establishing new routes, system re-design

Chatham Area Transit's board of directors deciding to shift resources to focus on a system re-design.

CEO Curtis Koleber says that workshops started 6 months ago, focusing on the need to adjust because of a decline in ridership. He says it's something agencies from all over are having to do. With Tuesday's decision, the planning process can now begin.

"Historically, our routes have been the same for decades," said Curtis Koleber, CAT CEO & Executive Director. "And so we're looking at trying to shift our routes where the population is and be more efficient."

When it comes to Port Wentworth, Koleber tells us residents and companies are asking for CAT service.

Right now, it is not included in CAT's transit district, but they are open to discussions.

