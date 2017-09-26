Back to back wrecks snarl traffic on Ribaut Road

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department responded to separate wrecks that snarled traffic Tuesday afternoon on Ribaut Road.

Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision with report of injuries around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ribaut Road and Lady's Island Drive. Investigators say one person in one of the vehicles received medical attention from Beaufort County EMS.

A few minutes later, just after 4:40 p.m., crews responded to the second wreck on Ribaut Road, this one in front of the bowling alley. Firefighters found that two vehicles had collided. Thankfully, no injuries were involved.

In both instances, traffic was interrupted and temporarily rerouted while the Emergency Services Partners from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Beaufort County EMS, Port Royal PD, and the City of Beaufort PD worked to clear the collisions and return traffic flow to normal.

