Live Oak Public Libraries Board votes unanimously to remove libr - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Live Oak Public Libraries Board votes unanimously to remove library operations from Thunderbolt branch

By Sean Evans, Reporter
Connect
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Live Oak Public Libraries has voted unanimously to remove library operations from the Thunderbolt branch. 

This will be effective on Oct. 26. 

Stay with WTOC for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly