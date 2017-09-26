Heavy police presence on Greenwood St. in East Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

There is a heavy police presence on Greenwood Street in East Savannah, Tuesday evening. 

Very little information is known at this point, but Savannah-Chatham Metro Police and SWAT have a house surrounded. Police say they were attempting to serve a warrant. 

WTOC has a crew on the scene, and we'll update you as soon as we have more details. 

