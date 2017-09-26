Heavy police presence on Greenwood St. in East Savannah

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Bluffton has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.More >>
Live Oak Public Libraries has voted unanimously to remove library operations from the Thunderbolt branch.More >>
There is a heavy police presence on Greenwood Street in East Savannah, Tuesday evening.More >>
If you need help following Hurricane Irma, FEMA has set up a couple of disaster recovery centers this week.More >>
One man is dead and two women injured after a triple shooting in Effingham County.More >>
