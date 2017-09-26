HHI woman sentenced to prison in fatal 2016 hit and run

A 60-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Hwy 278 near Burnt Church Road in Bluffton on Monday around 9 a.m.

The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in Bluffton has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Officials say 37-year-old Shannon Marie Dapiran of Hilton Head Island plead guilty Thursday, Sept. 21, to reckless homicide in the 2016 death of 60-year-old Kevin Thomson.

Thomson was riding his bicycle in the westbound lanes of U.S. 278 when he was hit.

'The defendant struck this man with her vehicle and kept going, having no regard for what happened," Assistant Solicitor Alex Joseph said, in a release. 'A severely injured Mr. Thomson lay in a roadside ditch for an hour before a passerby stopped to help. As a result of his injuries, Mr. Thomson died.'

Evidence from the scene and forensic mapping lead investigators to Dapiran and a 2012 Dodge minivan with damage to the right front panel, a broken windshield, and a missing side passenger mirror.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down the sentence.

