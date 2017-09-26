SBA opens business recovery centers in Chatham, Glynn counties

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened local recovery centers following Hurricane Irma.

The center in Savannah opened its doors on Tuesday. It's located at the Entrepreneurial Center on East Gwinnett Street. SBA representatives are present to help with disaster loans. Businesses and nonprofits can apply for up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged items.

"We'll be here as long as we're needed, but everything is dependent on the activity. We've got to have people coming in, completing the applications to keep people out in the field, but we'll be here as long as needed," said Greg Dawson, Public Affairs Specialist, SBA.

The center in Savannah is open until further notice, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. It's also open on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Wednesday, a recovery center opens in Brunswick at the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant Center. Those hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday though Friday.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.