Garden City PD looking for missing man

The Garden City Police Department is looking for a 41-year-old man who went missing Tuesday night from Salt Creek Road. 

Detectives say Timothy Ray Dover was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shoes. He was last seen around 9 a.m. 

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call 911. 

