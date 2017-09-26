Beaufort man who burglarized at least 3 homes gets prison time

According to the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office, a Beaufort man who burglarized at least three homes has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Officials say 20-year-old Deandre J. Major plead guilty on Sept. 20 to three counts of second-degree burglary and possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine. Back in March, Major burglarized homes on Battery Creek Road and Waverly Way, stealing weapons, jewelry, and electronics.

Detectives with the Beaufort Police Department discovered a fingerprint on a window of one of the homes, linking the break-ins to Major. Some of the stolen items were found in his backpack.

Officials say Major's record includes convictions of assault and battery, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen handed down the sentence.

