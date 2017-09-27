Tropical Update: Both Maria, Lee heading out to sea

Maria and Lee are the only active tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Maria was producing sustained winds of 70 MPH when the 5 a.m. Advisory was issued; moving north at 5 MPH.

Maria will make a northeast turn later today; accelerating, moving out to sea. #wtoctropics pic.twitter.com/Fc71zvWcjm — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 27, 2017

Large swells and high tides continue to impact the North Carolina Outer Banks, where a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect. Sustained winds between 35 and 45 MPH, with gusts to 55 MPH, are possible along the immediate coastline.

Hurricane Lee was a Category Two hurricane with sustained winds of 110 MPH, moving west-northwest at 9 MPH.

Lee is unlikely to impact any land areas as it makes a north turn and heads out into the open northern Atlantic.

5 AM Advisory >> Lee is just-shy of Major Hurricane status.; moving WNW. #wtoctropics pic.twitter.com/yIMynyaFK7 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) September 27, 2017

It is likely that both Maria and Lee with get intertwined in a powerful north-Atlantic storm system as they both lose tropical characteristics.

Climatologically speaking, the area to really watch for tropical development as we head into October is the southern Gulf of Mexico and western Caribbean.

Climatologically, October favors southern GOM & Caribbean for tropical development. #wtoctropics pic.twitter.com/WL1bbcydgd — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) September 27, 2017

Activity is possible outside of this zone, but historically this area has been very active in the early fall.

As of this forecast, there are no defined areas of interest being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for tropical development.

